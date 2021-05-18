Feedback

These 42 Shows And Movies Are Filming In Georgia Right Now

By Kelly Fisher

May 18, 2021

Georgia often serves as Hollywood’s “home away from home,” with dozens of TV series, reality shows and movies filming in the state at a given time.

For example, a true-crime HBO Max series is slated to begin filming in metro Atlanta. The Staircase, an eight-episode series, will delve into the case of Michael Peterson, a novelist who was accused of killing his wife in 2001. The series will star Colin Firth, Toni Collette and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Other shows and movies are being filmed for TLC, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., Netflix, Fox, CBS, BET, VH1, Disney + and other networks.

Here are the 42 shows and movies now filming or prepping in Georgia:

  1. 7 Little Johnstons
  2. A Very Loud Christmas
  3. Behind the Curtain
  4. Black Adam
  5. Day Shift
  6. Dish Nation
  7. Divorce Court
  8. Doom Patrol
  9. Dynasty
  10. Emergency
  11. First 48
  12. First Kill
  13. Games People Play
  14. Just Beyond
  15. Legacies
  16. Long Slow Exhale
  17. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
  18. Love Letters Atlanta Opera
  19. Luxe for Less
  20. Mama June
  21. Memories
  22. Promised Land
  23. Property Profit
  24. Put a Ring on It
  25. Raising Dion
  26. Real Murders of Atlanta
  27. Rhodes to the Top
  28. Secret Headquarters
  29. Sell This House
  30. Senior Year
  31. She Hulk
  32. Social Society
  33. Step Up
  34. Supercell
  35. Sweet Magnolias
  36. Tales
  37. The First Lady
  38. The Staircase
  39. The Valet
  40. The Walking Dead
  41. Tom Down for What
  42. Welcome to Plathville

The state Department of Economic Development keeps a running list of the shows in production or prepping in Georgia. Check out the list here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These 42 Shows And Movies Are Filming In Georgia Right Now

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.