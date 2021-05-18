These 42 Shows And Movies Are Filming In Georgia Right Now

Georgia often serves as Hollywood’s “home away from home,” with dozens of TV series, reality shows and movies filming in the state at a given time.

For example, a true-crime HBO Max series is slated to begin filming in metro Atlanta. The Staircase, an eight-episode series, will delve into the case of Michael Peterson, a novelist who was accused of killing his wife in 2001. The series will star Colin Firth, Toni Collette and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Other shows and movies are being filmed for TLC, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros., Netflix, Fox, CBS, BET, VH1, Disney + and other networks.

Here are the 42 shows and movies now filming or prepping in Georgia:

7 Little Johnstons A Very Loud Christmas Behind the Curtain Black Adam Day Shift Dish Nation Divorce Court Doom Patrol Dynasty Emergency First 48 First Kill Games People Play Just Beyond Legacies Long Slow Exhale Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Love Letters Atlanta Opera Luxe for Less Mama June Memories Promised Land Property Profit Put a Ring on It Raising Dion Real Murders of Atlanta Rhodes to the Top Secret Headquarters Sell This House Senior Year She Hulk Social Society Step Up Supercell Sweet Magnolias Tales The First Lady The Staircase The Valet The Walking Dead Tom Down for What Welcome to Plathville

The state Department of Economic Development keeps a running list of the shows in production or prepping in Georgia. Check out the list here.

Photo: Getty Images