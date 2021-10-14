Here Is Where To Get The Best Pasta Dish In Wisconsin

There is nothing like getting a carb-loaded plate of pasta to make your stomach happy. To fulfill your pasta craving, you can head to your local chain Italian restaurant, or you can venture out and try an authentic Italian establishment for your new favorite dish.

If you don't know where to go, Eat This, Not That! did the research for you and released a report of the best pasta dish in each state.

"From the classics like homemade ravioli to unique squid ink pasta, the pasta-bilities are endless when it comes to America's favorite carb," the report states. By using data from Yelp, here is how Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta dish in each state:

"We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "pasta." Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings."

So, Where in Wisconsin can you find the best pasta dish?

Egg & Flour Pasta Bar in Milwaukee.

Here is what the report had to say about Egg & Flour Pasta Bar:

"With a URL that reads greateffingpasta.com, you know that Egg & Flour Pasta Bar isn't messing around when it comes to the Italian-inspired dishes. 'Their Bucatini got me hooked! Fresh pasta in a bowl of luscious rich sauce topped with a heap of grated cheese and chives. Ultimate comfort food for anyone who just wants to enjoy a bowl of simply good pasta,' writes one superfan."

Click here to find the best pasta in each state.