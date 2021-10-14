Inmate Steals Officer's Car, Escapes From Oklahoma County Jail

Authorities are looking for an inmate they said escaped from the Oklahoma County Detention Center in Oklahoma City.

Nicholas Leach, 41, was working with the jail's maintenance department on Wednesday (October 13) night when he stole a wireless remote from an officer's belt, KOCO reported.

He also stole the officer's car keys from their bag.

Leach escaped the detention center around 8 p.m. by opening a gate with the stolen remote and then drove away in the officer's red 2008 Honda Civic. The inmate has been on the run since then.

He was last seen driving the Civic, which has tinted windows except on the driver's side. He was last wearing a black Oklahoma County Detention Center logoed maintenance t-shirt.

Leach has been at the detention center since May 29 when he was booked on several charges, including a second degree burglary and false declaration to a pawn shop. He recently sentenced to 10 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the Oklahoman reported.

Anyone with information about Leach is asked to call 911.