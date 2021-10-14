Lauren Alaina's New Song Is 'Everything That A Country Song Needs'

The first song Lauren Alaina debuted from her latest album is “everything that a country song needs.”

The “Road Less Traveled” artist took to her social media channels on Thursday (October 14) to delve into the story behind “It Was Me.” It’s the first song from Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World, which released last month. Alaina said “it’s raw, and honest, and vulnerable, and everything that a country song needs.” She went on to explain:

“I am the bad guy in it. The truth of the matter is, sometimes we are the one that messes up. I just wanted to write this song to say that I hope that you are happy and wherever you are, I just want you to know that I do realize now that it was me.”

Alaina gushed over the song ahead of the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on August 25. That’s when Alaina honored songwriter Hillary Lindsey, fittingly crediting her on her “favorite song” she’s ever written. “I'm really proud of it,” Alaina said of her new album at the time. “I think when people hear it, they’ll hear my growth as an artist and as a songwriter and as a woman, and I think ‘It Was Me,’ …is a perfect example of that.”

Watch Alaina share the story behind her song here: