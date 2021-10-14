Louisville Will Send Out Fewer Cops On 911 Calls. Here's Why

Starting in December, fewer police officers will be dispatched when Louisville residents call 911.

It's part of a pilot program that will send out trained mental health specialists - instead of cops - to certain emergency calls.

“There will be a key set of questions that are asked first. 'Do you have a weapon? Are you trying to harm someone or yourself?' Just those first couple of questions are going to set the stage on where that call needs to go," Louisville Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman told WDRB.

The city is working with researchers at the University of Louisville, Seven Counties Services, and Spalding University to create an alternative response model to 911 calls that's "focused on problem-solving, de-escalation and referral to appropriate community services."

Other cities across the country are trying something similar, including New York City and Denver, Colorado.

As part of the pilot program, the city will first test out the change in the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fourth Division, which has the highest number of mental health calls. This area includes Old Louisville, Beechmont, Germantown and Smoketown.

The program is expected to benefit local police forces as well.

"It will free up officers to be able to do other things on the street. It will also make everybody safer in the long run," David James, Metro Council president and former LMPD officer, told WLKY.