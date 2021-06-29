Ariana Grande Giving Away $1 Million Worth Of Free Therapy
By Sarah Tate
June 29, 2021
Ariana Grande is giving away $1 million in free therapy with BetterHelp, the largest online counseling provider that aims to make therapy more accessible, according to Elle.
The "pov" singer took to Instagram to announce the partnership and encourage others to seek help with their mental health.
"thrilled to be working with [BetterHelp] to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!" the singer wrote. "while acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn't fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so! i hope that you'll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. after that, you'll have the choice to renew and continue."
She continued, "i so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you'll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to [BetterHelp] and i can't wait to do more work together."
This isn't the first time Grande has been vocal about mental health. She previously spoke about her own struggles with PTSD after a bombing outside her concert in Manchester, England in 2018, telling Elle: she felt "so upside down."
"When I got home from tour, I had really wild dizzy spells, this feeling like I couldn't breathe," she said. "I would be in a good mood, fine and happy, and they would hit me out of nowhere. I've always had anxiety, but it had never been physical before."
For anyone unfamiliar with BetterHelp, the site is a way for people to connect with licensed psychologists, therapists and counselors as well as clinical social workers. Those interested in the offer can go to betterhelp.com/ariana for one free month plus 15% off the second month.