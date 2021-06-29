Ariana Grande Giving Away $1 Million Worth Of Free Therapy

Ariana Grande is giving away $1 million in free therapy with BetterHelp, the largest online counseling provider that aims to make therapy more accessible, according to Elle.

The "pov" singer took to Instagram to announce the partnership and encourage others to seek help with their mental health.

"thrilled to be working with [BetterHelp] to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy!" the singer wrote. "while acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn't fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so! i hope that you'll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. after that, you'll have the choice to renew and continue."