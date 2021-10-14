Man Accidently Shoots Friend While Celebrating Houston Astros Win

A sports celebration in Houston nearly turned into a tragedy on Tuesday (October 12) night.

A group of friends were celebrating the Houston Astros clinching the American League Division Series when a man was accidentally shot, KTRK reported.

Authorities responded to an apartment in the 5900 block of Flintrock Circle around 6:50 p.m. and found a man with a bullet wound in his abdomen.

The group told cops that they were watching the Astros defeat the Chicago White Sox and would "dry fire" their guns anytime a run was scored. Dry firing is when you shoot a firearm when there's no ammunition in the chamber.

One of them forgot to unload his weapon and accidentally shot his friend during the celebration gone wrong.

The shooting victim is expected to recover. The Harris County District Attorney's Office hasn't said if it will bring charges against the shooter.

As for the Houston Astros, the team will play the Boston Red Sox on Friday in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.