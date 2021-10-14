Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album 'Barn' For December Release

Neil Young is teaming up with Crazy Horse for a new album, Barn, that will be due out on December 10. The record follows Young's 2019 album, Colorado, and was recorded over the summer "high in the Rockies" in the Le Mobile Recording Studio. "Barn is very special," Young wrote to his fans on The Neil Young Archives website. "It rocks. It rolls... I wish it was out now. It's got songs that are part of these times."

Ahead of the full release of Barn, Young shared the album's first single, "Song Of The Seasons," on his website. "It's the oldest song on the record, written about this time last year," Young said of the track. Barn arrives as the second album Young has released with Crazy Horse since guitarist Frank "Poncho" Sampedro retired in 2014. Nils Lofgren has been acting as the band's guitarist since.

While Young has not released any newly recorded music since 2019, the singer has spent a large portion of the pandemic going through his archives and sharing previously unreleased music. Last year, he released a live double album and accompanying film, Noise And Flowers. Young also made headlines last January when he sold a 50 percent stake of his music catalog for $150 million to Hipgnosis.

Young also revealed to his fans last August that he does not intend to tour until next year at the soonest, as he plans to wait out and see if COVID-19 spreads have continued to decrease before he gets back on the road.

