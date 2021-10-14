This Colorado Shop Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State
By Zuri Anderson
October 15, 2021
If it's one dessert many can rally behind, it's cake.
Cake is perfect for birthdays, parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Usually, it's the perfect sweet note to end on for an event or a meal. One food content website was on the hunt to find the best cake in each state.
Eat This, Not That said this Colorado Springs business had the best cake in Colorado: Little London Cake Shoppe.
Located at 3307 N Academy Blvd, this beloved bakery creates show-stopping cakes. Bakers bring iconic characters and themes to life with their cakes, and they taste amazing, too! You have dozens of options for cake flavor, icing, and even fondant when you place an order.
Here's what writers had to say about this cake shop:
"Beloved by locals and tourists alike, Little London Cake Shoppe also has the distinction of being the only cake shop in Colorado to win the top prize on Cupcake Wars. The majority of the cakes are custom-made for special occasions, but if you're ordering from the regular menu, visitors recommend getting a cake with Bavarian filling."
If you're interested in trying some of their iconic cakes, drop by Little London Cake Shoppe's website to place an order.
