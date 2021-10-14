This Colorado Shop Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

If it's one dessert many can rally behind, it's cake.

Cake is perfect for birthdays, parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Usually, it's the perfect sweet note to end on for an event or a meal. One food content website was on the hunt to find the best cake in each state.

Eat This, Not That said this Colorado Springs business had the best cake in Colorado: Little London Cake Shoppe.

Located at 3307 N Academy Blvd, this beloved bakery creates show-stopping cakes. Bakers bring iconic characters and themes to life with their cakes, and they taste amazing, too! You have dozens of options for cake flavor, icing, and even fondant when you place an order.