This Is What People In Tennessee Fear The Most

Spooky season is here, so people across the country are seeking out horror films or haunted houses hoping to get a good fright. But what do they actually fear the most?

A report recently released by YourLocalSecurity gathered data from Google Trends to determine each state's most searched for phobia in 2021, and the list of fears is pretty telling. "Fear of failure" came in as the most searched phobia in the country, while only one state, Montana, searched for "fear of people" the most.

"Americans are used to keeping an eye out for things that go bump in the night during October, but what about the rest of the year? From small holes to public speaking, people across the country have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night."

So what do Tennesseans fear the most?

Blood

According to the report, people in the Volunteer State searched for "fear of blood" more than any other phobia, and it turns out that they aren't alone. Fear of blood was the second most searched for phobia in the country, only beaten by fear of failure. Nine states in total fear blood above all other phobias: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

Check out the full report here.