This Is What People In Tennessee Fear The Most

By Sarah Tate

October 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Spooky season is here, so people across the country are seeking out horror films or haunted houses hoping to get a good fright. But what do they actually fear the most?

A report recently released by YourLocalSecurity gathered data from Google Trends to determine each state's most searched for phobia in 2021, and the list of fears is pretty telling. "Fear of failure" came in as the most searched phobia in the country, while only one state, Montana, searched for "fear of people" the most.

"Americans are used to keeping an eye out for things that go bump in the night during October, but what about the rest of the year? From small holes to public speaking, people across the country have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night."

So what do Tennesseans fear the most?

Blood

According to the report, people in the Volunteer State searched for "fear of blood" more than any other phobia, and it turns out that they aren't alone. Fear of blood was the second most searched for phobia in the country, only beaten by fear of failure. Nine states in total fear blood above all other phobias: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

Check out the full report here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.