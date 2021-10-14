This Michigan Restaurant Has The Best Themed Dining Experience In The State

Going out to eat is fun, but visiting a restaurant that will make you feel like you're dining in a completely different reality is something we'd all like to experience.

If you are itching for a dining experience like that in your area, Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best themed restaurants in each state.

The restaurants listed in the report are not your average restaurants; each establishment has a unique theme for you to enjoy:

"There are always the tried-and-true chains like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock Cafe— but if you're looking for a more unique experience, a little digging shows that there are themed restaurant gems all over the country. Popular themes include retro (whether it's throwing it back to the 1950s or all the way to the Medieval era), but that's just the tip of the iceberg because some restaurant owners get seriously creative when it comes to choosing their theme."

Eat This, Not That! used "reviews and feedback from locals and tourists" to put their list together.

So, where in Michigan can you find the best themed restaurant?

Mad Hatter Bistro in Birmingham.

Here is what the report had to say about Mad Hatter Bistro:

"Falling down the rabbit hole never looked so good (or delicious). Mad Hatter Bistrohas an Alice in Wonderland theme that includes an afternoon tea party and decor like checkered patterns, elegant mirrors, and a garden-gate mural. The Mad Queen's Chicken is a popular choice, made with whipped potatoes, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, broccolini, and lemon caper sauce."

Click here to see the best themed restaurants in each state.