This Missouri Cafe Has The Best Themed Dining Experience In The State

Going out to eat is fun, but visiting a restaurant that will make you feel like you're dining in a completely different reality is something we'd all like to experience.

If you are itching for a dining experience like that in your area, Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best themed restaurants in each state.

The restaurants listed in the report are not your average restaurants; each establishment has a unique theme for you to enjoy:

"There are always the tried-and-true chains like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock Cafe— but if you're looking for a more unique experience, a little digging shows that there are themed restaurant gems all over the country. Popular themes include retro (whether it's throwing it back to the 1950s or all the way to the Medieval era), but that's just the tip of the iceberg because some restaurant owners get seriously creative when it comes to choosing their theme."

Eat This, Not That! used "reviews and feedback from locals and tourists" to put their list together.

So, where in Missouri can you find the best themed restaurant?

Mauhaus Cat Cafe and Lounge in Maplewood.

Here is what the report had to say about Mauhaus Cat Cafe and Lounge:

"Calling all cat lovers! Mauhaus Cat Cafe and Lounge has two resident cats to greet diners, but the owners also take in strays from Stray Haven Rescue that can be adopted by customers. The menu changes frequently but reviewers give high marks to the cookies, cupcakes, biscotti, coffees, and teas."

Click here to see the best themed restaurants in each state.