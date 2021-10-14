This Omaha Winery Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Nebraska

Nebraska has tons of restaurants to choose from, and oftentimes, a unique experience makes it even better.

That’s why Eat This, Not That! broke down the best themed restaurants in every state, explaining what makes them stand out among the rest. The ultimate food content hub notes the “tried-and-true” themed chains that most people already know and love, including Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood and the Hard Rock Cafe. However,

“…if you're looking for a more unique experience, a little digging shows that there are themed restaurant gems all over the country. Popular themes include retro (whether it's throwing it back to the 1950s or all the way to the Medieval era), but that's just the tip of the iceberg because some restaurant owners get seriously creative when it comes to choosing their theme.”

The Eat This, Not That! team compiled its list using reviews and feedback (including from locals and from tourists). So, which themed restaurant is the best one in Nebraska?

Brother Sebastian’s Steak House & Winery, located in Omaha. Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about it:

“Brother Sebastian's is designed to look like a Spanish monastery, complete with flickering candles, religious icons, and leather-bound books. Waiters dressed in monks' robes take your order and choral singing plays in the background as you eat. In addition to its unique, historical ambiance, reviewers say the food is some of the best in the state—especially the steak and the prime rib.”

