World Stop: Beyonce's Sexy Instagram Ensemble Has Folks Green With Envy

Beyonce never disappoints.

On Wednesday, the superstar songstress set the Internet on fire after sharing photos of her look from the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall. Bey skipped the red carpet of the highly anticipated Black Western film, which her husband Jay-Z is executive producing --- but she made sure to bless her fans with pics of the show stopping look via Instagram.

The captionless Queen donned a plunging two-piece Alexandre Vauthier gown; consisting of a halter neck silhouette black top and a silky green skirt overlay. She completed her sultry look with an emerald green pair of Jimmy Choo heels.