World Stop: Beyonce's Sexy Instagram Ensemble Has Folks Green With Envy

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 14, 2021

BET Awards 2020
Photo: Getty Images North America

Beyonce never disappoints.

On Wednesday, the superstar songstress set the Internet on fire after sharing photos of her look from the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall. Bey skipped the red carpet of the highly anticipated Black Western film, which her husband Jay-Z is executive producing --- but she made sure to bless her fans with pics of the show stopping look via Instagram.

The captionless Queen donned a plunging two-piece Alexandre Vauthier gown; consisting of a halter neck silhouette black top and a silky green skirt overlay. She completed her sultry look with an emerald green pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

Fans from all over the world flooded the comment section, giving Bey her flowers for slaying the elegant look. One follower wrote, "That’s motivation walking!" while another added, "Christmas came early for us y’all!!!"

The "Black Is King" singer wasn't the only star to grace the premiere for the upcoming Netflix film. The movie's stars, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Cole and director Jeymes Samuel hit the LA red carpet. The Harder They Fall, which marks Samuel's feature film debut, tells the story of outlaw Nat Love who saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.

The epic Western stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo, as executive producer Jay-Z is set to provide the original music for the film. The Harder They Fall will be in select theaters on October 22 and hits Netflix on November 3.

