Christmas Comes Early With Kelly Clarkson And Ariana Grande's New Single

While Halloween might not have come quite yet, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are already getting into the holiday season with their new single, "Santa Can't You Hear Me." Bringing sleigh rides and jingling bells, Clarkson and Grande trade off verses as they bring about Christmas magic and strong harmonies. The two coaches on The Voice once again prove their talent and what makes them such incredible powerhouses as they search for love and perfectly blend their vocals for a captivating listen.

Clarkson and Grande's collaboration brings for holiday cheer in a picturesque way, the pair singing, "I don't need a thing/ I sent a letter to you/ On how to make my dreams to come true /What I want for Christmas/ Hasn't come and I feel so blue/ Tell me what I can do/ Keep the mistletoe... Santa, can't you hear me?"

"Santa Can't You Hear Me" was released alongside Clarkson's new Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around.... The record also featured Clarkson's single "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," a collaboration with Chris Stapleton, "Glow," and Brett Eldredge, "Under the Mistletoe."

"When Christmas Comes Around... captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during the varying stages of our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record they release to," Clarkson said in a statement about the record. "Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey... you're not alone!"

When she first announced the album, Clarkson explained that she wanted its title to reflect the different headspace people may be in when the holiday season begins. "Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can bring us."

Ahead of the album's release, Clarkson shared a Twitter throwback of her and Grande's first interaction on the platform. The post highlighted how Clarkson was blown away by Grande's vocals back in 2013, and how the two have been having fun as co-stars together on The Voice.