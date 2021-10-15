'Christmas Vacation' Star Hosting Film Screening, Q&A In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

October 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

We may be in the middle of spooky season, but that doesn't mean you can't get ready for the holiday season. What better way to prepare for the end-of-the-year cheer than by watching a classic holiday film? One city in Tennessee is taking it a step further by holding a screening of one of the most popular holiday films alongside the movie's star.

Whenever the holidays roll around, many people turn toward the 1989 family comedy National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to celebrate the season. The movie stars a host of famous faces like Beverly D'Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, Doris Roberts, Randy Quaid and, of course, Chevy Chase.

Chase, who was one of the original Saturday Night Live cast members before he transitioned to films and other television shows, will host a screening on the film's 32nd anniversary and an on-stage Q&A segment at Knoxville Civic Auditorium on December 7, WATE reports.

Tickets range from $49 to $250 VIP tickets, which will also include a photo op with the Community star. All tickets for the screening go on sale at 10 a.m. October 22 and can be purchased at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium box office or online here.

According to the news outlet, this isn't Chase's first stop in Knoxville. He visited the east Tennessee city a few years ago while filming alongside Burt Reynolds in 2017's The Last Movie Star.

