Ludacris Had To Rush To Atlanta So He Wouldn't Miss His Daughter's Birth

By Kelly Fisher

October 15, 2021

Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert And Trailer Drop
Photo: Getty Images

Ludacris is a rapper, actor and father — and he just revealed that his work in the entertainment industry nearly overlapped a significant family moment.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (October 13), Ludacris admitted that he almost missed his newborn daughter’s birth. He was filming a movie in New Mexico at the time, and got a call from his wife to return to Atlanta. "I'm like, 'Babe I'm shooting a movie. What are you talking about?' She said, 'The contractions started and the doctor said you need to get here,’” he dished to DeGeneres. When he was unable to get a plane ticket home, Ludacris turned to another method of transportation:

“So humbly speaking, I have my own plane, but it's in Atlanta. So I had to call my pilot and say, 'You need to leave Atlanta and come straight to New Mexico, right now, as soon as you can. Get another pilot because everything is sold out.’ …So he literally comes and gets me, I fly to Atlanta, I get there like an hour before her water breaks and I'm there for the whole delivery.”

Ludacris previously shared on Instagram that he and his wife welcomed Chance Oyali Bridges at 7:57 a.m. on July 28. Watch the rapper’s latest interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show here:

