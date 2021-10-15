Jimmie Allen Shares Unreleased Song In New Instagram Post

By Kelly Fisher

October 15, 2021

A Capitol Fourth 2021
Photo: Getty Images North America

Jimmie Allen surprised fans with a snippet of an unreleased song on Friday (October 15).

The “Freedom Was A Highway” singer shared a teaser of a song he wrote with Kyle Fishman and Dallas Davidson. The clip has since garnered support from fans, primarily in the form of heart and fire emojis. Allen shared another unreleased song last month, though it’s not clear when fans might get to hear the whole track.

Allen has been keeping busy on Dancing With The Stars. This past week included two Disney-themed dances: one inspired by a hero and another inspired by a villain. Allen, whose dance partner is Emma Slater, danced to “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from Mulan, and danced to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” while donning a Captain Hook costume.

"I love Disney, movies, theme parks, t-shirts, hats, anything Disney I'm all-in," Allen said in the show. "Between Disney World and Disneyland, I've been around 80 times. I proposed to my wife at Disney World. We had our baby reveal there. I feel like it's the one place where people like leave all their nonsense outside and come here and just like escape."

Listen to his unreleased song here:

