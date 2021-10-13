Jimmie Allen Becomes A 'Bad Guy' On Latest Episode Of DWTS

"I love Disney, movies, theme parks, t-shirts, hats, anything Disney I'm all-in," Allen said in the show. "Between Disney World and Disneyland, I've been around 80 times. I proposed to my wife at Disney World. We had our baby reveal there. I feel like it's the one place where people like leave all their nonsense outside and come here and just like escape."

While the country singer had been off to a rough start on Dancing With The Stars, he returned after the first week with an intense vigor that has continued to captivate audiences and mark him as a top contender. Each episode finds Allen improving even more, and he appears to be on top of his game. Previous episodes have seen Allen dance the rumba and honor Britney Spears.

When he's not blowing his hands away on Dancing With The Stars, Allen is designing his own outfits for red carpet appearances. The singer said last August in an interview with Cody Alan that he wants to be able to "tell a story through his clothes."

Speaking on his cheetah print jogger set and designing his own items, Allen said, "I try and kind of tell a story through my clothes, even with the cheetah. You know? Cause cheetahs they're not really afraid of a lot of things. They will run faster. Cheetahs kind of know who they are. They are always on the hunt. They are always on the attack. So that's what I try and do with my career."