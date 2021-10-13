Jimmie Allen Becomes A 'Bad Guy' On Latest Episode Of DWTS
By Ariel King
October 13, 2021
Jimmie Allen on Dancing With The Stars just keeps getting better and better. After doing the Paso Doble to Mulan's "I'll Make a Man Out of You" on Monday (October 11)'s episode, he managed to gain his highest score yet on Tuesday night (October 12) for a jazz rendition of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."
Allen and his dance partner, Emma Slater, dressed up as Captain Hook and Tinkerbell for Disney Week's Villain's Night. Sweeping Slater off her feet and flying through the air, the duo managed to score a 35/40, making Allen's total score for Disney week a 67/80.
"I love Disney, movies, theme parks, t-shirts, hats, anything Disney I'm all-in," Allen said in the show. "Between Disney World and Disneyland, I've been around 80 times. I proposed to my wife at Disney World. We had our baby reveal there. I feel like it's the one place where people like leave all their nonsense outside and come here and just like escape."
While the country singer had been off to a rough start on Dancing With The Stars, he returned after the first week with an intense vigor that has continued to captivate audiences and mark him as a top contender. Each episode finds Allen improving even more, and he appears to be on top of his game. Previous episodes have seen Allen dance the rumba and honor Britney Spears.
When he's not blowing his hands away on Dancing With The Stars, Allen is designing his own outfits for red carpet appearances. The singer said last August in an interview with Cody Alan that he wants to be able to "tell a story through his clothes."
Speaking on his cheetah print jogger set and designing his own items, Allen said, "I try and kind of tell a story through my clothes, even with the cheetah. You know? Cause cheetahs they're not really afraid of a lot of things. They will run faster. Cheetahs kind of know who they are. They are always on the hunt. They are always on the attack. So that's what I try and do with my career."