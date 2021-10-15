Nashville 'Micro Apartments' Offer New Option For City Living

From mansions to tiny homes, there are plenty of options both big and small that homebuyers and renters have in mind for their next home. Now, a new kind of living situation is opening in Nashville and it goes even smaller.

Mirco apartments are a scaled-down version of apartment living that offer a rent that is well below the city's average. Martin Flats, the new 200-square-foot apartments in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, come in around $1,000, about $500 under what a typical apartment in Music City would run tenants, FOX 17 reports.

Developer Bert Matthews and his business partner were inspired to bring the concept to Nashville after opening around 4,000 micro apartments in Seattle.

With such a reduced living space, tenants are limited to just the essentials for each apartment, while a communal kitchen on each floor gives tenants an expanded space to cook outside of their abode. Utilities and basic internet are also included, the news outlet reports.

"You get a bed, a desk, a bathroom, refrigerator and microwave," said Matthews. "They really are move-in ready."

For more information on Martin Flats and to see the layouts available, visit the website here. A second micro apartment project is expected to open sometime next year in SoBro.