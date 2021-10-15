'Peso In My Pocket': Toby Keith Debuts New Album, And Fans Are Ready For It

Toby Keith’s latest album has arrived, and his fans are ready for his latest collection in five years.

The 10-track album also includes previously-released “Old School” and “Happy Birthday America.” Keith also released the official lyric video of the album’s title track “Peso In My Pocket,” singing: “Got a peso in my pocket/ Got a pepper in my pants/ Got a poncho on my shoulder/ And a cha cha in my dance/ It's always nice and crazy when I'm down in Mexico/ What's up little mama, que paso.”

The “Red Solo Cup” artist reflected on writing the album, telling PEOPLE that he was “constantly working, grinding gears in my head,” going running and working on song ideas at the same time. That's when “I’d get back and put on my recorder on my phone and I would lay down what I got," he told PEOPLE.

Keith s performing during this year’s iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30th in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded show live via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are currently on sale at texasboxoffice.com.

