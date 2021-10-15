Philadelphia Eagles Make Blockbuster Trade Involving Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a trade with the Arizona Cardinals involving three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

The Eagles and Cardinals both confirmed the trade on their official websites and verified social media accounts.

Ertz spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Philadelphia after being selected at No. 35 overall in the second-round of the 2013 NFL Draft after a decorate collegiate career at Stanford.

The 30-year-old recorded 579 career receptions, -- which ranks second in franchise history -- 6,267 receiving yards (fifth) and 38 touchdowns (seventh), including the go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl LII, the Eagles' only championship in the post-1970 league merger era.

"Zach Ertz built a special legacy in Philadelphia. Talented, tough, and passionate, he helped to establish our team's culture and played a vital role in our success over the years," Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release shared on the Eagles' website. "Zach created so many memories that will live on forever, from setting numerous franchise and league records, to reaching across the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in our first-ever Super Bowl Championship."

The tight end was also heavily involved in the local community, launching the Ertz Family Foundation alongside his wife, U.S. Women's National Soccer Team World Cup champion Julie Ertz, which aims to provide opportunities for youth to learn about the benefits of exercise, nutrition and improved quality of education.

"He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia," Lurie added. "We wish Zach and Julie nothing but the best."

Ertz will join a Cardinals team that currently sits at 5-0, the last undefeated NFL franchise during the 2021 regular season.

Arizona recently lost starting tight end Maxx Williams to season-ending knee surgery and its tight end group currently ranks as the third-lowest in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, though Williams was on pace to set new career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns prior to his injury.