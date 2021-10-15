Police Cordon Off Area Where Searchers Are Looking For Brian Laundrie

Authorities in Florida have put up police tape around an area in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park as they continue to search for Brian Laundrie. WFLA reporter Allyson Henning said that it was the first time that police have blocked off the area since the search for Laundrie started last month.

"Police tape now up at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park (North Port side of Carlton Reserve) as the search for Brian Laundrie continues," she tweeted along with a video showing a police SUV parked behind some bushes.

"This is the first time we've seen tape up since the search for Laundrie started last month," Henning wrote in a follow-up tweet.