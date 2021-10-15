Police Cordon Off Area Where Searchers Are Looking For Brian Laundrie
By Bill Galluccio
October 15, 2021
Authorities in Florida have put up police tape around an area in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park as they continue to search for Brian Laundrie. WFLA reporter Allyson Henning said that it was the first time that police have blocked off the area since the search for Laundrie started last month.
"Police tape now up at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park (North Port side of Carlton Reserve) as the search for Brian Laundrie continues," she tweeted along with a video showing a police SUV parked behind some bushes.
"This is the first time we've seen tape up since the search for Laundrie started last month," Henning wrote in a follow-up tweet.
Police tape now up at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park (North Port side of Carlton Reserve) as the search for Brian Laundrie continues. @WFLA— Allyson Henning (@WFLAAllyson) October 15, 2021
DETAILS: https://t.co/1ulD552hzr pic.twitter.com/vFgm6vp4Qu
Earlier in the week, authorities requested a human remains K9 unit to join the search efforts in the heavily wooded nature reserve. A spokesperson from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said that the K9 unit was not at the scene on Friday.
Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the death of his fiance Gabby Petito. The two were on a cross-country road trip together when he returned to his home in North Port, Florida, without her on September 1. She was reported missing ten days later, and her body was discovered in a national forest in Wyoming. Her death has been ruled a homicide by strangulation.
Laundrie disappeared several days after Petito was reported missing and hasn't been seen since.