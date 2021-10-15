Police Cordon Off Area Where Searchers Are Looking For Brian Laundrie

By Bill Galluccio

October 15, 2021

Search Continues For Brian Laundrie, Wanted In Connection With Death Of Gabby Petito
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Florida have put up police tape around an area in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park as they continue to search for Brian LaundrieWFLA reporter Allyson Henning said that it was the first time that police have blocked off the area since the search for Laundrie started last month.

"Police tape now up at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park (North Port side of Carlton Reserve) as the search for Brian Laundrie continues," she tweeted along with a video showing a police SUV parked behind some bushes.

"This is the first time we've seen tape up since the search for Laundrie started last month," Henning wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Earlier in the week, authorities requested a human remains K9 unit to join the search efforts in the heavily wooded nature reserve. A spokesperson from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said that the K9 unit was not at the scene on Friday.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the death of his fiance Gabby Petito. The two were on a cross-country road trip together when he returned to his home in North Port, Florida, without her on September 1. She was reported missing ten days later, and her body was discovered in a national forest in Wyoming. Her death has been ruled a homicide by strangulation.

Laundrie disappeared several days after Petito was reported missing and hasn't been seen since.

