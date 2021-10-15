Summer Walker & JT Cancel Old Lovers In Sultry New Single 'Ex For A Reason'

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 15, 2021

Just in time for Summer Walker's return to the R&B scene, the songstress released a brand new single featuring JT of the City Girls, warning their lovers about the consequences of interacting with former partners in the sultry track entitled "Ex For A Reason". In the Buddha Bless and Sean Garrett produced record, Summer croons (and warns):

Lord, you know how hard it is. Dealing with the pain day-to-day of a one man. She can never be what I am. But as long as he with me, that's what it's gon' be, oh. That ***** your ex (Your ex). For a reason though (Reason though). Try me, trespass. Guaranteed to beat yo' ***

JT chimes in on the record to let it be known that she shares the same sentiments as Walker, rapping:

"I got that nigga in a figure four. You the help in the service, he don't need no more. Did you get that, ***** ? Sit back. 'Cause a real ***** will pull up with the click-clack."

"Ex For A Reason" is the first single from Summer's highly anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It, slated to drop on November 5th. Fans have been eager to hear to singer's collaboration with the City Girl ever since Summer shared glamourous photos of the pair hanging out on set earlier this week.

Still Over It is the follow-up project to Summer's chart topping debut album, Over It, and is set to feature 19 tracks, including a record called “Ciara’s Prayer” narrated by Ciara herself.

Check out the lyric video for "Ex For A Reason" above.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.