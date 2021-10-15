SZA Announces 'Good Days' Fall Concert Dates

If you're lucky, SZA is coming to a city near you.

As fans continue to wait for the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl, the R&B songstress has announced a handful of fall dates in support of her latest era in music. Among the six "intimate" shows include a performance in Houston on November 3, before making the ventures stretches to Austin, Dallas, Denver and Salt Lake City, wrapping at the Day N Vegas festival on November 14.

“Uhhh Iss not a tour but I WILL be singing songs in multiple cities at night time lmao ..COME,” she wrote on Twitter. Tickets to the trek are currently on sale via szagooddays.com.

Earlier this week, one Twitter user joked about SZA dropping her album the same day as Summer Walker, so the singer popped into the conversation to share her two cents. “I jus wanna know y y’all think i would drop same time as summer. I’m ON her album…like wut," she wrote.