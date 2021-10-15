This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Alabama

A Tuscaloosa restaurant has been credited for having the best cheap meal in the state.

Eat This, Not That ranked "the cheapest eats in every state," which included Archibald and Woodrow's BBQ as the top choice for Alabama.

"Barbecue is a Southern staple and in Alabama, no one does it better than Archibald and Woodrow's BBQ," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote about the restaurant. "While you might be tempted by the ribs or chicken, the real hidden gem on the menu is the pork sandwich at just $6.99. It's served with a tangy bbq sauce that will keep you coming back for more."

Eat This, Not That aimed to provide readers with alternative options to meet tight budgets, which considered eateries offering entire meals or massive dessert for less than $10.