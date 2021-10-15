This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant has been credited for having the best cheap meal in the state.

Eat This, Not That ranked "the cheapest eats in every state," which included Saus Boston, a casual counter restaurant with locations on Union Street and Bow Market, as the top choice for the state of Massachusetts.

"Saus Boston has two locations but both are serving top-notch poutine," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote about the restaurant. "Each poutine is completely customizable with extra toppings and sauces. The standard poutine with fries, cheese curds, and gravy starts at $5.25."

Eat This, Not That aimed to provide readers with alternative options to meet tight budgets, which considered eateries offering entire meals or massive dessert for less than $10.