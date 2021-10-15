This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant has been credited for having the best cheap meal in the state.

Eat This, Not That ranked "the cheapest eats in every state," which included Dalessandro's as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Philadelphia is known for cheesesteak sandwiches. At Dalessandro's they are serving up steak and cheesesteak sandwiches that will satisfy any craving you have," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote about the restaurant. "Order the steak sandwich and load it up with all of the free toppings for a tasty meal for just $10."

Eat This, Not That aimed to provide readers with alternative options to meet tight budgets, which considered eateries offering entire meals or massive dessert for less than $10.