This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
October 15, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
A Philadelphia restaurant has been credited for having the best cheap meal in the state.
Eat This, Not That ranked "the cheapest eats in every state," which included Dalessandro's as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Philadelphia is known for cheesesteak sandwiches. At Dalessandro's they are serving up steak and cheesesteak sandwiches that will satisfy any craving you have," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote about the restaurant. "Order the steak sandwich and load it up with all of the free toppings for a tasty meal for just $10."
Eat This, Not That aimed to provide readers with alternative options to meet tight budgets, which considered eateries offering entire meals or massive dessert for less than $10.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the cheapest eats in every state:
- Alabama- Archibald and Woodrow's BBQ: Tuscaloosa
- Alaska- Lane's Quickie Tacos: Fairbanks
- Arizona- Short Leash Hotdogs: Phoenix
- Arkansas- Three Fold: Little Rock
- California- The Great White Hut: Glendale
- Colorado- Drifter's Hamburgers: Colorado Springs
- Connecticut- Mamoun's Falafel Restaurant: New Haven
- Delaware- Maiale Deli: Wilmington
- Florida- Hazel's Hotdogs: St. Augustine
- Georgia- Eats on Ponce: Atlanta
- Hawaii- Musubi Cafe IYASUME: Honolulu
- Idaho- Tango's Empanada: Boise
- Illinois- BIG and Little's Restaurant: Chicago
- Indiana- The Tamale Place: Indianapolis
- Iowa- Dumpling Darling: Iowa City
- Kansas- Bobo's Drive-In: Topeka
- Kentucky- Yummy Pollo: Louisville
- Louisiana- The Company Burger: New Orleans
- Maine- Larson's Lunch Box: Damariscotta
- Maryland- Cuba De Ayer: Burtonsville
- Massachusetts- Saus Boston: Multiple locations
- Michigan- Bucharest Grill: Detroit
- Minnesota- Emily's Lebanese Deli: Minneapolis
- Mississippi- Brent's Drugs: Jackson
- Missouri- Grace Meat + Three: St. Louis
- Montana- Five: Bozeman
- Nebraska- Louie M's Burger Lust: Omaha
- Nevada- KoMex: Las Vegas
- New Hampshire- Lexi's: Multiple locations
- New Jersey- 28 BBQ: Bound Brook
- New Mexico- Mary and Tito's: Albuquerque
- New York- Joe's Steam Rice Rolls: Multiple locations
- North Carolina- Guasaca: Raleigh
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner: Minot
- Ohio- Dirty Franks: Columbus
- Oklahoma- Tacoville: Oklahoma City
- Oregon- Basilisk: Portland
- Pennsylvania- Dalessandro's: Philadelphia
- Rhode Island- UMelt: Providence
- South Carolina- Bullie's BBQ: Hilton Head Island
- South Dakota- The Pickle Barrel: Sioux Falls
- Tennessee- Dino's: Nashville
- Texas- Bao'd Up: Multiple locations
- Utah- Bruges Belgian Bistro: Salt Lake City
- Vermont- Pho Hong: Burlington
- Virginia- Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint: Various Locations
- Washington- Spice Waala: Seattle
- West Virginia- Spring Hill Pastry Shop: Charleston
- Wisconsin- Cranky Al's: Wauwatosa
- Wyoming- Bubba's Bar-B-Que: Jackson