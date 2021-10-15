This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Virginia

By Jason Hall

October 15, 2021

A Virginia favorite has been credited for having the best cheap meal in the state.

Eat This, Not That ranked "the cheapest eats in every state," which included Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint, which has locations within the Commonwealth, as the top choice for Virginia.

"Jack Brown's is a little hole-in-the-wall burger joint that's only open seasonally in spring and summer due to only having outdoor dining," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote about the restaurant. "The trailer park-inspired restaurant is serving fresh, hand formed burgers with toppings like jalapeño jelly and cream cheese, andmacaroni and cheeseand potato chips, all for under $9."

The restaurant, which opened in 2009, offers several specialty burger options made with 100% all natural wagyu beef, but condones customers asking for lettuce and tomato, in order to keep their burgers simple and basic.

Jack Brown's, which also has locations in other states, was previously included as the top choice for Virgina in LoveFood.com's list of the best burger and fries in every state.

Eat This, Not That aimed to provide readers with alternative options to meet tight budgets, which considered eateries offering entire meals or massive dessert for less than $10.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the cheapest eats in every state:

  1. Alabama- Archibald and Woodrow's BBQ: Tuscaloosa
  2. Alaska- Lane's Quickie Tacos: Fairbanks
  3. Arizona- Short Leash Hotdogs: Phoenix
  4. Arkansas- Three Fold: Little Rock
  5. California- The Great White Hut: Glendale
  6. Colorado- Drifter's Hamburgers: Colorado Springs
  7. Connecticut- Mamoun's Falafel Restaurant: New Haven
  8. Delaware- Maiale Deli: Wilmington
  9. Florida- Hazel's Hotdogs: St. Augustine
  10. Georgia- Eats on Ponce: Atlanta
  11. Hawaii- Musubi Cafe IYASUME: Honolulu
  12. Idaho- Tango's Empanada: Boise
  13. Illinois- BIG and Little's Restaurant: Chicago
  14. Indiana- The Tamale Place: Indianapolis
  15. Iowa- Dumpling Darling: Iowa City
  16. Kansas- Bobo's Drive-In: Topeka
  17. Kentucky- Yummy Pollo: Louisville
  18. Louisiana- The Company Burger: New Orleans
  19. Maine- Larson's Lunch Box: Damariscotta
  20. Maryland- Cuba De Ayer: Burtonsville
  21. Massachusetts- Saus Boston: Multiple locations
  22. Michigan- Bucharest Grill: Detroit
  23. Minnesota- Emily's Lebanese Deli: Minneapolis
  24. Mississippi- Brent's Drugs: Jackson
  25. Missouri- Grace Meat + Three: St. Louis
  26. Montana- Five: Bozeman
  27. Nebraska- Louie M's Burger Lust: Omaha
  28. Nevada- KoMex: Las Vegas
  29. New Hampshire- Lexi's: Multiple locations
  30. New Jersey- 28 BBQ: Bound Brook
  31. New Mexico- Mary and Tito's: Albuquerque
  32. New York- Joe's Steam Rice Rolls: Multiple locations
  33. North Carolina- Guasaca: Raleigh
  34. North Dakota- Kroll's Diner: Minot
  35. Ohio- Dirty Franks: Columbus
  36. Oklahoma- Tacoville: Oklahoma City
  37. Oregon- Basilisk: Portland
  38. Pennsylvania- Dalessandro's: Philadelphia
  39. Rhode Island- UMelt: Providence
  40. South Carolina- Bullie's BBQ: Hilton Head Island
  41. South Dakota- The Pickle Barrel: Sioux Falls
  42. Tennessee- Dino's: Nashville
  43. Texas- Bao'd Up: Multiple locations
  44. Utah- Bruges Belgian Bistro: Salt Lake City
  45. Vermont- Pho Hong: Burlington
  46. Virginia- Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint: Various Locations
  47. Washington- Spice Waala: Seattle
  48. West Virginia- Spring Hill Pastry Shop: Charleston
  49. Wisconsin- Cranky Al's: Wauwatosa
  50. Wyoming- Bubba's Bar-B-Que: Jackson
