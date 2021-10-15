This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Virginia

A Virginia favorite has been credited for having the best cheap meal in the state.

Eat This, Not That ranked "the cheapest eats in every state," which included Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint, which has locations within the Commonwealth, as the top choice for Virginia.

"Jack Brown's is a little hole-in-the-wall burger joint that's only open seasonally in spring and summer due to only having outdoor dining," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote about the restaurant. "The trailer park-inspired restaurant is serving fresh, hand formed burgers with toppings like jalapeño jelly and cream cheese, andmacaroni and cheeseand potato chips, all for under $9."

The restaurant, which opened in 2009, offers several specialty burger options made with 100% all natural wagyu beef, but condones customers asking for lettuce and tomato, in order to keep their burgers simple and basic.

Jack Brown's, which also has locations in other states, was previously included as the top choice for Virgina in LoveFood.com's list of the best burger and fries in every state.

Eat This, Not That aimed to provide readers with alternative options to meet tight budgets, which considered eateries offering entire meals or massive dessert for less than $10.