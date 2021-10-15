U.S. To Begin Allowing Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors

The United States will begin allowing fully vaccinated foreign travelers to enter the country starting on November 8, the White House announced on Friday (October 15).

"The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8," White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted. "This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent."

Munoz quote-tweeted the announcement in response to an initial report of the news made by Reuters' David Shepardson.

"U.S. lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international air and land border travelers effective Nov. 8 -- Reuters," Shepardson tweeted.