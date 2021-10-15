U.S. To Begin Allowing Fully Vaccinated Foreign Visitors
By Jason Hall
October 15, 2021
The United States will begin allowing fully vaccinated foreign travelers to enter the country starting on November 8, the White House announced on Friday (October 15).
"The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8," White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted. "This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent."
Munoz quote-tweeted the announcement in response to an initial report of the news made by Reuters' David Shepardson.
"U.S. lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international air and land border travelers effective Nov. 8 -- Reuters," Shepardson tweeted.
The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi— Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021
The U.S. initially curbed non-essential travel at land borders, but senior officials announced plans to lift travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico beginning in November.
NBC News reports nonessential travelers, including individuals entering the U.S. for tourism or visiting family members, will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officers when the cross land borders beginning in November.
Essential travelers who cross the U.S. land borders, such as truck drivers, will be required to prove they are fully vaccinated when crossing land borders beginning at the start of 2022.
Officials said the delay in the new policy is an effort to allow essential workers more time to get vaccinated without disrupting trade leading up to the scheduled change.
Only "essential travel" has been allowed across the Canadian and Mexican borders since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, which has kept numerous family members away from loved ones.
Essential travel has, however, previously been allowed without a need of providing vaccination status.