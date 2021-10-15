Utahns Debating Which Day Have Trick-Or-Treating This Year

Utahns are having a growing online debate about which day this year to hold trick-or-treating, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City. Parents are wondering which day to take their kids out for a night of fun.

A local group is trying to get to the bottom of which night could be the most popular for gathering sweet goodies.

Growing debates on social media pose the question: trick-or-treating on Saturday or Sunday?

Chris and Teresa Aguiar saw the post. Both usually deck out their home with a new theme each year in West Valley City. The couple calls their home "Aguiar Asylum," and this year's theme is all about pirates with "Island of Lost Souls."

Chris and Teresa are in a group called Rocky Mountain Haunters, a network of over 400 people in Utah who deck out their homes for the holiday and welcome people to enjoy it.

Teresa said, "They've decided it's going to be Saturday. We've just determined that I think that's going to be the biggest day for the kids to be out and about."

Chris and Teresa ensure that anyone who shows up on Sunday, Halloween day, will still be welcomed. Chris said, "They might come out both. But, I'll prepare for both days."