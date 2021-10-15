Zac Brown Band 'Rediscovers Their Roots' On New Album 'The Comeback'

On Friday (October 15), Zac Brown Band dropped their highly anticipated new album, The Comeback, along with the lead single of the same name. The Comeback is the group's first project since their 2019 release of The Owl. Lead singer, Zac Brown, co-produced the entire record and is credited as a co-writer on every song.

“The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community,” Brown said in a press release about the album. “This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around.”

In a trailer for the track's music video, Brown called the song a "comeback for the entire world" amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I've had this amazing silver lining that came from the destruction and that changes that have happened over the last year and a half," Brown said of writing this album. "This is not just us getting to come back to our fans and play, it's getting together as a band and getting to be with my guys again and get out and be shoulder to should with people out in the world. All the things you might take for granted, everything that was gone in an instant that we get to have back now."