Zac Brown Band 'Rediscovers Their Roots' On New Album 'The Comeback'
October 15, 2021
On Friday (October 15), Zac Brown Band dropped their highly anticipated new album, The Comeback, along with the lead single of the same name. The Comeback is the group's first project since their 2019 release of The Owl. Lead singer, Zac Brown, co-produced the entire record and is credited as a co-writer on every song.
“The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community,” Brown said in a press release about the album. “This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around.”
In a trailer for the track's music video, Brown called the song a "comeback for the entire world" amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I've had this amazing silver lining that came from the destruction and that changes that have happened over the last year and a half," Brown said of writing this album. "This is not just us getting to come back to our fans and play, it's getting together as a band and getting to be with my guys again and get out and be shoulder to should with people out in the world. All the things you might take for granted, everything that was gone in an instant that we get to have back now."
Here's the complete tracklist for The Comeback:
- Slow Burn – Zac Brown, Ben Hayslip, Ben Simonetti
- Out In The Middle – Zac Brown, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton
- Wild Palomino – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton
- Us Against The World – Zac Brown, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton
- Same Boat – Zac Brown, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton
- Stubborn Pride (feat. Marcus King) – Zac Brown, Marcus King, Ben Simonetti
- Fun Having Fun – Zac Brown, Kenny Habul, Kurt Thomas, Ben Simonetti
- The Comeback – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ray Fulcher, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton
- Old Love Song – Zac Brown, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton
- Any Day Now – Zac Brown, Clay Cook, Josh Dunne, Ray Fulcher, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton
- Paradise Lost On Me – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton
- GA Clay – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Neil Mason, Ben Simonetti, Jonathan Singleton
- Love & Sunsets – Zac Brown, Luke Dick, Ben Simonetti
- Closer To Heaven (feat. Gregory Porter) – Zac Brown, John Driskell Hopkins, Ben Simonetti
- Don’t Let Your Heart – Zac Brown, Wyatt Beasley Durrette III, Levi Lowrey, Jimmy De Martini, Ben Simonetti
On October 21st , Zac Brown Band will celebrate The Comeback during their iHeartCountry Album Release Party. Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Zac Brown Band on Thursday, October 21st at 7pm local time via an exclusive stream on LiveXLive on livexlive.com or the LiveXLive app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio station.