Former President Bill Clinton To Remain Hospitalized

"On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," Ureña said in a statement. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."

Doctors treating the former president also released a statement updating his health status.

"He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said in the statement. "The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon."

A source with knowledge on Clinton's condition told NBC News Friday that the former president was diagnosed with a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but confirmed the 75-year-old was up and moving and that his wife, former First Lady, Secretary of State and Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was by his side at the hospital.

President Joe Biden also confirmed he spoke with Clinton during a phone call.

“He's doing fine. He really is," Biden said via NBC News. “He's not in any serious condition. He is getting out shortly, as I understand.”

A source close to the former president said Clinton was placed into intensive care "as a precautionary measure" as the hospital needed to isolate him, but not because it was required by his condition.