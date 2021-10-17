Former President Bill Clinton Released From Hospital

Former President Bill Clinton was released from the hospital on Sunday (October 17) morning. Clinton was hospitalized last Tuesday with a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream. He was treated in the ICU to protect his privacy and not because he required intensive care.

Clinton, who is 75, was in good spirits during his stay and had to remain hospitalized because the medication required to treat the infection had to be delivered intravenously.

"President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today. His fever and white blood cell count are normalized, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," University of California Irvine Health Department of Medicine Executive Director Dr. Alpesh N. Amin said in a statement. "On behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, we were honored to have treated him and will continue to monitor his progress."