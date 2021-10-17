Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaged: See The Pics!

Travis has been hinting at marrying Kourtney for months now. Over the summer he captioned some PDA-filled pictures on Instagram with the words "Forever isn't long enough," and more recently commented "Laugh with you for the rest of my life" on one of Kourtney's posts, to which she replied "My whole life." However, the move may come as a surprise to some given the fact that the couple started dating earlier this year. Though it may seem quick, Travis and Kourtney built their relationship on a friendship that spans many years.

This will be Kourtney's first marriage — though she was with Scott Disick for nine years and has three children with him, they never tied the knot — and Travis' third. He was married to Melissa Kennedy for nine months and filed for divorce in August 2002. On October 30, 2004 he married Shanna Moakler, who's the mother of his two children. That marriage ended in 2008.

Congratulations to the happy couple!