Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Are Engaged: See The Pics!

By Katrina Nattress

October 18, 2021

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged! According to TMZ, the blink-182 drummer popped the question on Sunday (October 17) at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California. From the looks of the pictures, Travis went all out with his romantic gesture — shaping hundreds of roses and candles into a heart on the beach, where he proposed. Kourtney shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting two photos with the simple caption: "forever"

See her sweet post below.

Travis has been hinting at marrying Kourtney for months now. Over the summer he captioned some PDA-filled pictures on Instagram with the words "Forever isn't long enough," and more recently commented "Laugh with you for the rest of my life" on one of Kourtney's posts, to which she replied "My whole life." However, the move may come as a surprise to some given the fact that the couple started dating earlier this year. Though it may seem quick, Travis and Kourtney built their relationship on a friendship that spans many years.

This will be Kourtney's first marriage — though she was with Scott Disick for nine years and has three children with him, they never tied the knot — and Travis' third. He was married to Melissa Kennedy for nine months and filed for divorce in August 2002. On October 30, 2004 he married Shanna Moakler, who's the mother of his two children. That marriage ended in 2008.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Travis Barkerblink-182
