Woman Slept 3 Feet Away From Dead Man For Months Without Realizing It

Most people are probably pretty sure they would know if they were sleeping next to someone who has died, but it's not always so simple, and one woman who slept three feet away from a deceased person for two months has shared her story about how it can happen.

Reagan Baylee posted a video on TikTok explaining how during the height of the pandemic, she was having some health issues while living in her 250-square-foot apartment in Los Angeles. Reagan was suffering from headaches, nausea and insomnia, but figured it was just her going stir crazy and feeling depressed from the lockdown. However, there was also a "dead fish" smell and an increase of insects in her unit as well. She told the building manager but the manager didn't want to send anyone out due to the pandemic.

After some time and nothing changing, except for Reagan getting used to the smell, she started to worry about her neighbor, however her manager told her she can't just go knocking on doors and bothering people. Reagan's boyfriend came over and started having the same symptoms as her, and since the manager continued to refuse to do anything, Reagan called the police. They did a welfare check on her neighbor, who turned out to be fine, and Reagan wound up getting a notice from the building manager warning her to stop harassing people.