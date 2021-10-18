'America's Got Talent' Halts Production After Terrifying On-Set Accident

America's Got Talent: Extreme is pausing production after a contestant was seriously injured performing a dareveil stunt last week, a spokesperson confirmed to Deadline.

Stuntman Jonathan Goodwin was reportedly crushed between two cars while performing an escape act that caused an explosion on the set during a rehearsal for the show last Thursday (October 14).

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," a spokesperson said in a statement issued to Deadline confirming the decision to pause production. "In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”

TMZ obtained footage of the incident, which shows Goodwin hanging mid-air in a straight jacket while two vehicles suspended on each side of him are released and being to swing toward the stuntman.

Goodwin was supposed to fall below the cars just before they collided but his timing was off and he was instead sandwiched between the two vehicles amid the explosion.

WARNING: The following video of the incident is graphic and viewer discretion is strongly advised.