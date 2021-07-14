Daredevil Instagram Model Dies At 32

Sophia Cheung, an Instagram influencer known for taking photos on cliffs and other high-altitude places, died in Hong Kong on Saturday at the age of 32. According to The Sun, Cheung was with three friends exploring the Tsing Dai stream area near Pineapple Mountain, a spot popular with hikers for its gorgeous sunsets. Cheung decided to take a selfie by a waterfall but unfortunately, she slipped and fell to her death.

Sophia's friends called emergency services and EMTs were quick to arrive at the scene and transport Cheung to a local hospital, but sadly, she was pronounced dead on arrival.