'Carnival Of Creeps': Spooky Spectacle Brings Thrills To Salt Lake city

Salt Lake City has a spooky spectacle, complete with a 23-foot Ferris wheel, for Halloween lovers, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City. Sadly, you can't ride this carnival ride because its only riders are plastic skeletons.

Ammon Smith calls the creation the "Carnival of Creeps."

The Smith family creates original, elaborate displays each Halloween season for people to enjoy. This year it's all carnival themed.

Smith said, "This is entertainment for us. When people watch Netflix documentaries, we’re putting Halloween together because that’s what we’d rather be doing."

It's all seems pretty scary, but it's actually family friendly. There are photos ops for trick-or-treaters along with a carnival-style game called the "skull toss." Smith said, "You can win one of the various creepy dolls we've got here."