'Carnival Of Creeps': Spooky Spectacle Brings Thrills To Salt Lake city

By Ginny Reese

October 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Salt Lake City has a spooky spectacle, complete with a 23-foot Ferris wheel, for Halloween lovers, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City. Sadly, you can't ride this carnival ride because its only riders are plastic skeletons.

Ammon Smith calls the creation the "Carnival of Creeps."

The Smith family creates original, elaborate displays each Halloween season for people to enjoy. This year it's all carnival themed.

Smith said, "This is entertainment for us. When people watch Netflix documentaries, we’re putting Halloween together because that’s what we’d rather be doing."

It's all seems pretty scary, but it's actually family friendly. There are photos ops for trick-or-treaters along with a carnival-style game called the "skull toss." Smith said, "You can win one of the various creepy dolls we've got here."

Smith said that the elaborate displays are meant to "inspire Halloween memories for kids."

He said, "I think that there is some magic in running around in the dark with your Halloween Costume on and trying to fill up your whole pillowcase full of candy. I feel like because we do this, the neighborhood is just full of trick-or-treaters on Halloween and that makes me really happy."

