Kate Middleton Rewears An Old Gown For Awards Show Appearance

Same dress, ten years apart.

On Sunday (October 17), Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the first-ever Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. The Earthshot initiative, which honors scientists, activists and organizations working to combat climate change, is one close to the Duke of Cambridge's heart. He previously called the endeavor the most "prestigious global environmental prize in history."

Prince William called on his wife for help at the inaugural event. Not only did the Duchess of Cambridge attend the event to show support for her husband's passion project, but she also presented one of the awards. For the special event, Kate donned a lilac Alexander McQueen gown with a gold beaded belt.