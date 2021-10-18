Kate Middleton Rewears An Old Gown For Awards Show Appearance
By Emily Lee
October 18, 2021
Same dress, ten years apart.
On Sunday (October 17), Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the first-ever Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. The Earthshot initiative, which honors scientists, activists and organizations working to combat climate change, is one close to the Duke of Cambridge's heart. He previously called the endeavor the most "prestigious global environmental prize in history."
Prince William called on his wife for help at the inaugural event. Not only did the Duchess of Cambridge attend the event to show support for her husband's passion project, but she also presented one of the awards. For the special event, Kate donned a lilac Alexander McQueen gown with a gold beaded belt.
Fans of Kate's style will recall this isn't the first time Kate has worn this simple, yet stylish dress. In the spirit of the event, Kate broke out a gown she previously wore to the BAFTAs back in 2011.
Prince William also co-authored the book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, which was released in September. The Duke of Cambridge worked with Colin Butfield, an advisor for Prince William's environmental campaign and executive producer of the WWF’s Our Planet, on the project. Award-winning producer Jonnie Hughes is also credited on the project.
The book tackles the environmental crisis, as well as solutions for the many devastating effects of climate change. “We have 10 years to turn the tide on the environmental crisis, but we need the world’s best solutions and one shared goal — to save our planet,” a description of the book reads. Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet is described as "the first definitive book about how these goals can tackle the environmental crisis.”