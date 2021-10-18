Kelsea Ballerini Shares Excerpt From Unreleased Poetry Book

Kelsea Ballerini took to her social media channels to give fans a taste of what to expect from her debut poetry book.

Ballerini announced over the summer that her book, Feel Your Way Through, would be available by the end of this year. About month away from its release, the “Half of My Hometown” singer posted an audiobook excerpt for her Instagram and TikTok followers. “This is a bit of the first one I wrote. It’s called ‘The Peacemaker,’” Ballerini shared in the video. “It’s about being a people pleaser, and the good and the bad effects of it. I’m so proud of the vulnerability and honesty in this book and I hope you love it like I do.”

She previously said of the book of poetry:

“I’ve realized that some feelings can’t be turned into a song . . . so I’ve started writing poems. Just like my songs, they are personal and honest. Just like my songs, they have hooks and rhymes. Just like my songs, they talk about what it’s like to be twenty-something trying to navigate a wildly beautiful and broken world.”

Feel Your Way Through is out November 16. Listen to Ballerini’s audiobook excerpt here: