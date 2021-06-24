Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Release Date For Her Debut Book Of Poetry

Kelsea Ballerini revealed the release date of her upcoming book of poetry.

Feel Your Way Through is the award-winning country artist's debut book, which is slated to release by the end of this year, she officially announced Thursday morning (June 24).

Ballerini said on Instagram:

“I’ve used up all my words writing it so for now to keep it simple… I have spilled twenty-seven years of heart, perspectives, and guts into my debut book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through. Out on November 16th and is available for preorder now.”

She says of the book of poetry:

“I’ve realized that some feelings can’t be turned into a song . . . so I’ve started writing poems. Just like my songs, they are personal and honest. Just like my songs, they have hooks and rhymes. Just like my songs, they talk about what it’s like to be twenty-something trying to navigate a wildly beautiful and broken world.”

The post has since drawn praise and support from fans, plus fellow country artist and hubby Morgan Evans, who wrote: “Yesssss!!! And there is goes!!! So proud! So stoked for you!”

Earlier this month, Ballerini co-hosted the CMT Music Awards alongside Kane Brown, where she also delivered a live duet of “I Quit Drinking” with LANY.

It wasn’t the first time she pulled off a cross-genre collaboration like a pro.

Ballerini also took home the CMT Performance of the Year award for her rendition of “The Other Girl,” a collaboration with singing-songwriting giant Halsey at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

Pre-order Feel Your Way Through here.