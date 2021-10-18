Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Hits Back At Jesy Nelson, Nicki Minaj Drama

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock will not let her former bandmate Jesy Nelson nor Nicki Minaj attack her character.

Over the weekend, the pop star celebrated her 30th birthday and took a moment from the festivity to address the drama between the two, in which supposed Instagram DM screenshots from Pinnock leaked, advising a fan to call out Nelson's black fishing. The accusations stem from the video for her debut single, “Boyz,” which features Minaj. “I’m 30 years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f*king character,” Pinnock said in a video, which saw her fiancé, Andre Gray, stand right by her side. “That’s all I care about.”

Pinnock's clap back comes days after Minaj took to Instagram Live to hit on Pinnock's "select outrage" over Nelson. “One more thing, in my story, I just posted your friend, you under her pictures talking about ‘werk?'” Minaj said referencing a comment Pinnock left on a friend's photo. “Stop using this fake selective outrage when you guys have personal vendettas against people."

Nelson also chimed in on the claims. “My intention is never to offend people of color with this video and my song,” she told fans. “When I was in the video with [Nicki], I didn't even have any fake tan on. I'd been in Antigua prior to that for three weeks. I'm just really lucky that as a white girl, when I'm in the sun, I tan so dark. My hair's naturally curly, I've always had curly hair. I wanted to get a wig that emulated the same texture as my hair, I genuinely didn't think I was doing anything wrong."