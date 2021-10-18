Michigan Man 'Living The American Dream' After Winning $2 Million Prize

A Michigan man says he feels like he is "truly living the American dream" after winning $2 million from the Powerball drawing.

According to a news release from the official Michigan Lottery, 52-year-old Didier Biongo matched all five white balls in the Powerball drawing that took place on September 9 and because of the Powerplay, his winnings were multiplied to $2 million. The five winning numbers were 02-07-11-17-32.

"I checked my ticket at a retailer a few days after the drawing and got a message to visit a claim center, so I checked the winning numbers," Biongo told the Michigan Lottery. "When I saw I had matched five numbers and won $2 million, I didn't believe it. I scanned my ticket at least 10 more times to be sure I had actually won."

Biongo says he plans to use his winnings to purchase a new home and invest the rest.

"Being from Africa originally, winning feels like I am truly living the American dream. It's a dream come true," said Biongo.

