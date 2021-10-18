Moon-Themed Hotel Launching In Las Vegas

Space is all the rage right now with billionaires launching into space just for fun. So how can the average human have a fun lunar experience right here in Vegas?

The Daily Mail reported that a giant, moon-shaped hotel is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. The "Moon" endeavor will launch across the globe in 2026 or 2027 with four resorts planned overall. The other three will be located in the Middle East, China, and Spain.

The Canadian entrepreneurs behind the project estimate that it will cost around $5 billion to build. It will stand around 735 feet tall, making it the joint-second-tallest building in the city. The lunar retreat will be the world's largest sphere.

So what will the resort entail?

The lunar resort will feature 4,000 hotel rooms, a "crater cafe", a spa, a casino, a theater for resident performers and touring acts, a piano bar, boutiques, lounges, a place to host conventions, and a lagoon.

For those wanting a full lunar experience can take a moon shuttle to a "lunar colony." Michael Henderson, who co-founded Moon World Resorts, said, "Without question, when guests venture onto the lunar surface, for the first time in their lives, they will believe they are on the moon."

Click here for more information about Moon World Resorts.