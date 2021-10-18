North Carolina Man's 'Second Chance' Win Earns Him Huge Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

October 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

If you've ever purchased a lottery ticket, you know the anticipation of the possibility of winning a big prize. Whether it's a scratch-off or a Powerball ticket, most lottery games are a "one and done" deal. The NC Education Lottery, however, offers second chance drawings, and a man in North Carolina can now add his name to the list of lucky second-chance winners.

Olusola Jeje, of Greensboro, entered into the 2021 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing because he enjoys having another chance at winning. His decision ultimately worked in his favor when his ticket was chosen in the October 6 drawing, beating the other 22,219,972 entries and winning $100,000.

"I was just so surprised," he told lottery officials, reflecting on when he got the notification alerting him of his win. "I said, 'Oh my god, this is good.'"

Jeje claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (October 15), bringing home a total $70,750 after taxes that he plans to invest.

Jeje isn't the only North Carolina resident who's luck has led to a big lottery win. Last week, a man in Charlotte also scored a $100,000 prize after buying a Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket, while a Lexington man hit the $1 million prize just days after getting married.

