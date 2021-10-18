One Michigan Eatery Makes 'America's Favorite Restaurants' List

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 19, 2021

Group Of Friends Eating Lunch Together In Restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

If you're searching for some of the best restaurants in the country, you may need some help narrowing it down.

Luckily, The New York Times released a list of the top 50 restaurants in America right now and one Michigan restaurant made the cut.

To find the top 50 restaurants in the United States, The New York Times "dispatched critics, reporters and editors around the country to find the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021."

The report says that the restaurants on the list "reflect the rich mosaic of American dining."

"From the melding of Thai curry and Texas brisket in the Pacific Northwest, to heritage crab rice on the South Carolina coast, to vegan soul food in the East Village."

So, which Michigan restaurant made the list?

AlTayeb Restaurant in Dearborn.

Here is what the report had to say about AlTayeb Restaurant:

"Ali Hamade and his son-in-law, Ahmad Sanji, opened the first AlTayeb — "the delicious" in Arabic — as a sub shop in 2017. That original location, in nearby Garden City, dropped the sandwiches after it became locally famous for its weekend-only Lebanese breakfasts. The evolution continued when this larger, convivial location opened last year. The all-day menu includes breakfast dishes like fatteh and makanek sausages with sunny-side-up eggs, along with versions of Levantine staples (cheese-stuffed baby eggplants, 10 varieties of foul and hummus, hot-to-the-touch batata harra) that stand out in a Detroit metro area teeming with them."

Click here to see the top 50 restaurants in America right now.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices