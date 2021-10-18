One Michigan Eatery Makes 'America's Favorite Restaurants' List

If you're searching for some of the best restaurants in the country, you may need some help narrowing it down.

Luckily, The New York Times released a list of the top 50 restaurants in America right now and one Michigan restaurant made the cut.

To find the top 50 restaurants in the United States, The New York Times "dispatched critics, reporters and editors around the country to find the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021."

The report says that the restaurants on the list "reflect the rich mosaic of American dining."

"From the melding of Thai curry and Texas brisket in the Pacific Northwest, to heritage crab rice on the South Carolina coast, to vegan soul food in the East Village."

So, which Michigan restaurant made the list?

AlTayeb Restaurant in Dearborn.

Here is what the report had to say about AlTayeb Restaurant:

"Ali Hamade and his son-in-law, Ahmad Sanji, opened the first AlTayeb — "the delicious" in Arabic — as a sub shop in 2017. That original location, in nearby Garden City, dropped the sandwiches after it became locally famous for its weekend-only Lebanese breakfasts. The evolution continued when this larger, convivial location opened last year. The all-day menu includes breakfast dishes like fatteh and makanek sausages with sunny-side-up eggs, along with versions of Levantine staples (cheese-stuffed baby eggplants, 10 varieties of foul and hummus, hot-to-the-touch batata harra) that stand out in a Detroit metro area teeming with them."

Click here to see the top 50 restaurants in America right now.