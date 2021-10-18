Paul Heyman Posts Cryptic 'Spoiler' Ahead Of 'Crown Jewel' Event

By Jason Hall

October 18, 2021

WWE Announces Matches With Tyson Fury And Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel Event
Photo: Getty Images

Paul Heyman's allegiance has been the center of WWE's Universal title storyline.

Heyman has spent the past 14 months serving as the "special counsel" to Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who will defend his title against Brock Lesnar -- Heyman's client both in-character and in real life for nearly 20 years -- at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (October 21).

Lesnar has spent the past few weeks hinting that Heyman would turn against Reigns, but the legendary manager insists his allegiance is with the current champion.

On Monday (October 18), however, Heyman shared a post on his Instagram account starting he would leave with the Universal Champion, though not specifying who that would be.

"EXCLUSIVE! SPOILER FOR @WWE #CROWNJEWEL," Heyman captioned along with a video showing clips of the feud between Reigns and Lesnar. "I hate to spoil the ending of what is the biggest box office match of 2021 but...

"Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is @paulheyman, and I will be walking down the aisle at #CrownJewel with the reigning defending undisputed #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion...and I assure you, I will be leaving #CrownJewel with the #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion."

Last Friday (October 15), the final segment of SmackDown featured a contract signing in which Lesnar signed the paper without reading it, then claimed, "I already read the damn contract this morning with my advocate Paul Heyman" before walking out of the ring, leaving an enraged Reigns and scared Heyman behind.

Crown Jewel will air live on Peacock Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices