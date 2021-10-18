Paul Heyman Posts Cryptic 'Spoiler' Ahead Of 'Crown Jewel' Event

Paul Heyman's allegiance has been the center of WWE's Universal title storyline.

Heyman has spent the past 14 months serving as the "special counsel" to Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who will defend his title against Brock Lesnar -- Heyman's client both in-character and in real life for nearly 20 years -- at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (October 21).

Lesnar has spent the past few weeks hinting that Heyman would turn against Reigns, but the legendary manager insists his allegiance is with the current champion.

On Monday (October 18), however, Heyman shared a post on his Instagram account starting he would leave with the Universal Champion, though not specifying who that would be.

"EXCLUSIVE! SPOILER FOR @WWE #CROWNJEWEL," Heyman captioned along with a video showing clips of the feud between Reigns and Lesnar. "I hate to spoil the ending of what is the biggest box office match of 2021 but...

"Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is @paulheyman, and I will be walking down the aisle at #CrownJewel with the reigning defending undisputed #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion...and I assure you, I will be leaving #CrownJewel with the #WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion."