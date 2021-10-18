PHOTOS: Young Bull Elk Gets Tangled In Netting At Genesee Home

A young bull elk was found itself in a tangle over the weekend, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officials say the elk, which was under two years old, got stuck in fruit tree netting at a Genesee home on Sunday (October 18).

Wildlife officers responded to the scene and were able to tranquilize the bull elk to free it from the entanglement. They also snapped photos of the black netting bundled around the elk's face and growing horns. Some potted plants were also kicked over and broken at the scene. Another picture shows the elk laying down after it was sedated.