PHOTOS: Young Bull Elk Gets Tangled In Netting At Genesee Home
By Zuri Anderson
October 18, 2021
A young bull elk was found itself in a tangle over the weekend, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officials say the elk, which was under two years old, got stuck in fruit tree netting at a Genesee home on Sunday (October 18).
Wildlife officers responded to the scene and were able to tranquilize the bull elk to free it from the entanglement. They also snapped photos of the black netting bundled around the elk's face and growing horns. Some potted plants were also kicked over and broken at the scene. Another picture shows the elk laying down after it was sedated.
Wildlife officers responded to a call in Genesee of an elk caught in some netting. They were able to tranquilize the elk, which was a bull under two years old, and free it of the entanglement. #WildlifeRescue pic.twitter.com/ziOQeOCkbI— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 17, 2021
No word on what attracted the creature to the location. It's possible it was just passing by, as well.
Just last week, wildlife officers freed a bull elk from an old tire that's been around its neck. Officials say its been wearing the 10-pound tire for over two years.
CPW always reminds people to keep their property clear of any obstacles or objects that may hurt animals or end up in a situation like the elk trapped in netting.
"Wildlife officers have seen deer, elk, moose, bears and other wildlife become entangled in a number of man-made obstacles that include swing sets, hammocks, clothing lines, decorative or holiday lighting, furniture, tomato cages, chicken feeders, laundry baskets, soccer goals or volleyball nets, and yes, tires," the agency said in a statement. "CPW recommends that if you see wildlife entangled in something or with debris wrapped around it, that you report it immediately to wildlife officials."