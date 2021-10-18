Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Shares Initial Lineup For 36th Annual Induction

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just revealed an initial star-studded list of presenters and performers for its 36th annual Induction Ceremony — and there's more to come.

As of Monday (October 18), we know guests include Angela Bassett, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie. “And this isn't even the full list,” according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

This year’s inductees include Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren in the Performer category. Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron will be honored for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads will be honored for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced earlier this year. The Class of 2021 is hailed as the “most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization.”

The Rock Hall announced Monday that Bassett will induct Turner, with performances by Aguilera, Guyton, H.E.R. and Adams. Swift will perform and induct King, along with a performance by Hudson. Barrymore will induct The Go-Go’s, McCartney will induct Foo Fighters, and Richie will induct Avant.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, previously said in a statement. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

The ceremony is slated for Saturday, October 30 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will also be available on HBO on November 20 and available for streaming on HBO Max. Tickets to the 2021 Induction Ceremony are available online.